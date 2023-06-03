Democrats Want to End ‘Insanity’ of Debt-Ceiling Fights

WASHINGTON—Democrats expressed relief that the debt-ceiling fight with Republicans is over and an unprecedented default was averted, but some are already making plans to prevent a future standoff by trying to defuse the borrowing limit as a weapon.
Date:
WASHINGTON—Democrats expressed relief that the debt-ceiling fight with Republicans is over and an unprecedented default was averted, but some are already making plans to prevent a future standoff by trying to defuse the borrowing limit as a weapon.