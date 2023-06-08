‘Dont expect Pakistan to understand’: Jaishankar on controversy regarding Akhand Bharat mural in new Parliament

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday addressed a press conference on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led- India government’s nine years. During the press conference Jaishankar said that he ‘would not expect Pakistan’ to understand the relevance of the Akhand Bharat mural in the India’s new Parliament building.

The mural in question placed in the new Parliament building marks important kingdoms and cities of the past, and shows the influence of ancient India in the then Taxila, in present-day Pakistan.

India’s neighbouring countries- Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan has raised objection to the Akhand Bharat mural in the new parliament building. India has downplayed the issue of a mural in the new Parliament building, describing it as an artwork that depicted the spread of the prehistoric Ashokan empire.

The mural triggered a controversy in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan as it is being interpreted as a map of ‘Akhand Bharat’ comprising parts of several neighbouring countries.

Objecting to the mural, Pakistan government had called the Akhand Bharat mural ‘a matter of grave concern’. Pakistan government went on to ‘advise’ India ‘not to indulge in Akhand Bharat rhetoric’.

According to Pakistan news outlet Dawn, an official spokesperson of the Pakistan Government said, “It is a matter of grave concern that the idea of Akhand Bharat is being increasingly peddled by individuals belongign to the ruling dispensation in India”.

On this Jaishankar said, “Pakistan doesn’t have the capacity to understand” according to media reports. “The Akhand Bharat” mural is from the Ashokan empire. It should not be a political issue. Our friendly neighbours will understand that. I am told they have appreciated our explanation.” “Let’s forget about Pakistan. I don’t expect Pakistan to understand, as there is no hope in Pakistan for understanding”, he added.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday said that he raised the issue relating to the ‘Akhanda Bharat’ map kept in India’s new Parliament during his visit to New Delhi and the Indian side clarified that it was a cultural map and not a political one.

Further, Bangladesh’s minister of state for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam asking the Bangladeshi mission in New Delhi to seek an explanation on the matter. According to Dhaka Tribune, Alam said that the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi has been asked to talk to the external affairs ministry to get an “official explanation”.

“There is no reason to express doubts about it. However, for further clarification, we have asked the mission in Delhi to speak to the Indian ministry of external affairs to find out what their official explanation is,” Alam was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 03:43 PM IST