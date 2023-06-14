E-commerce sites cheating people by guiding them to select seller for commission: Goyal

Nudging users towards select sellers that offer e-commerce websites high commission is equivalent to cheating the people, consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal said during a podcast on Wednesday.
