Ex Chief Minister is tremendously ill

By Suranjana Das:-

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to a city-based hospital on Saturday afternoon after as he complained of breathing complications, he has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age related alignment as per know.

His condition is critical his oxygen saturation deteriorated at 70 per cent. A team of senior doctors, with a cardiologist and pulmonologist was constituted to monitor his health.

Both his wife Mira Bhattacharya and daughter Suchetana Bhattacharya are in the hospital.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been away from public life for the past few years due to his health but the residents of Bengal is waiting outside the hospital to know hows he . This is their love for him.

