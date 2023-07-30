July 30, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ex Chief Minister is tremendously ill

1 min read
29 mins ago admin

By Suranjana Das:-

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to a city-based hospital on Saturday afternoon after as he complained of breathing complications, he has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age related alignment as per know.
His condition is critical his oxygen saturation deteriorated at 70 per cent. A team of senior doctors, with a cardiologist and pulmonologist was constituted to monitor his health.
Both his wife Mira Bhattacharya and daughter Suchetana Bhattacharya are in the hospital.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been away from public life for the past few years due to his health but the residents of Bengal is waiting outside the hospital to know hows he . This is their love for him.

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Tata 1mg Labs Commits Free Anemia Screenings for 10,000 Women and Children

21 hours ago admin
2 min read

Cheeni 2 releasing on 11th August

22 hours ago admin
4 min read

Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha at SAIMUN 2023 Grand Inauguration Ceremony of Bijoy Indoor Stadium

1 day ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

Ex Chief Minister is tremendously ill

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

Being A Turtle At The Moment Not a Rabbit, Hardik Pandya Expresses Disappointment After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd ODI

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

India is Looking At The Bigger Picture, Coach Rahul Dravid After Men In Blue Lose 2nd ODI to West Indies

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Hazratullah Zazai Leads Durban Qalandars To Historic Inaugural Zim Afro T10 League Title

6 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights