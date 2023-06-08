From Rahul Gandhi to Mamata Banerjee, these leaders to attend Opposition meeting on June 23 in Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who has been rooting for Opposition unity has called a meeting with the opposition parties on 23 June. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on 12 June, however was later postponed due to unavailability of several leaders.

Several prominent opposition leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will attend the opposition meeting, to be convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government led-Centre.

Here’s a look at who will be attending the Opposition meeting on June 23

Earlier while addressing the media, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that “almost 15 parties will be attending the meet…from every party, the main leader is coming not just a representative.”

Further updating, the deputy Bihar CM added that apart from Telangana CM KCR who Yadav couldn’t get in touch with, other all leaders will be attending the meeting.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar too has confirmed that he will attending the opposition leaders meeting on 23 June. While speaking to news agency ANI, “CM Nitish Kumar has called a meeting on 23rd June. He called me up and extended an invitation. He has invited the opposition leaders of the country. I will go there. He has extended the invitation keeping in mind the necessity to work together on a national issue…”

Earlier while addressing a press conference, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) National President Lalan Singh has also confirmed names of the leaders who will be attending the meeting.

“All opposition parties have agreed to this… Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI Gen Secy D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Dipankar Bhattacharya will attend the meet.” Singh said.

