From Rahul Gandhi to Mamata Banerjee, these leaders to attend Opposition meeting on June 23 in Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who has been rooting for Opposition unity has called a meeting with the opposition parties on 23 June. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on 12 June, however was later postponed due to unavailability of several leaders.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)