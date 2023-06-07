From spectrum, revival package for BSNL to Kharif crops MSP, a look at Cabinet’s major decisions today

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , approved the increase in MSP for all mandated Kharif (summer) crops for the 2023-24 crop year.

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, aiming at reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of bajra (82%) followed by tur (58%), soybean (52%) and urad (51%). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at least 50%.

Union Cabinet approves allotment of 4G/5G Spectrum to BSNL

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the third revival package for BSNL with the total outlay of Rs. 89,047 crore. It includes an allotment of 4G/5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion.

The authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs. 1,50,000 crore to Rs. 2,10,000 crore.

Cabinet approves Metro Connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram with Spur to Dwarka Expressway

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved Metro Connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City with Spur to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram covering the distance of 28.50 km having 27 stations on the route.

The total completion cost of the project will be Rs.5,452 crore. This will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches). The entire project will be elevated. The spur from Basai village has been provided for connectivity to depot.

The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of sanction of the Project and is to be implemented by Harayana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of Haryana after sanction order is issued

Union Cabinet approves continuation of Central Sector Scheme of ‘Exploration of Coal and Lignite Scheme’

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the continuation of the Central Sector Scheme of “Exploration of Coal and Lignite scheme” with an estimated expenditure of Rs. 2980 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26 co-terminus with the 15th Finance Commission cycle.

Under this scheme, exploration for Coal and Lignite is conducted in two broad stages: (i) Promotional (Regional) Exploration and (ii) Detailed Exploration in Non-Coal India Limited blocks.

The approval will provide an outlay of Rs.1650 crore for Promotional (Regional) Exploration and Rs.1330 crore for Detailed Drilling in Non-CIL areas. Approximately, 1300 sq. km area will be covered under Regional exploration and approximately 650 sq. km area will be covered under Detailed exploration.

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 04:00 PM IST