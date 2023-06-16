GST council to hold meeting on 11 July – Here’s what will be on the agenda

The GST council meet scheduled to be held on 11 July, is likely to discuss measures to curb fake registration and fraudulent generation of input tax credit (ITC) as it looks to check tax evasion, a top official said on Friday.

Further the council is also likely to discuss GoM report on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and will circulate it to the states soon. The 50th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled on 11 July.

The GoM submitted its report to the Council in December last year, but the Council has not taken it up for discussion.

“We are thinking of some other measures and we will take them through the due process of the law committee and GST council,” Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Chairman Vivek Johri told reporters.

Further agenda to be discussed at the meeting include deciding on a convenor for the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the convenor of the panel and now with the change of Government in Karnataka, the Council has to select a new convenor.

The GST officers already have initiated a two-month special drive against fake registration.

During the drive, GST Network has identified 60,000 entities which could be having fake registration and for that central and state tax officers have initiated physical verification of the premises.

“We have completed 43,000 verifications. Of which 10,000 have been found to be bogus involving fake ITC claims of ₹15,000 crore,” Johri added.

People familiar with the development told news agency PTI, the rationalisation of the GST rate is not under consideration by the council. Currently, cement attracts a GST of 28%.

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 07:12 PM IST