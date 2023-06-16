GST council to hold meeting on 11 July – Here’s what will be on the agenda

The GST council meet scheduled to be held on 11 July, is likely to discuss measures to curb fake registration and fraudulent generation of input tax credit (ITC) as it looks to check tax evasion, a top official said on Friday.
