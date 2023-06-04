Had to bow my head to….: DK Shivakumar opens up on why he gave up Karnataka’s CM post

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited his Kanakapura constituency on Saturday for the first time after assuming the office. The Congress strongman of the state has finally said on why he gave up the post of Chief Minister of the state. He said that he had to give up the CM post, following the advice of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)