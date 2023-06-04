Had to bow my head to….: DK Shivakumar opens up on why he gave up Karnataka’s CM post

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited his Kanakapura constituency on Saturday for the first time after assuming the office. The Congress strongman of the state has finally said on why he gave up the post of Chief Minister of the state. He said that he had to give up the CM post, following the advice of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

DK Shivakumar said, “Your desire to see me as Karnataka’s CM will not go unfulfilled. All I request you people is to be patient. I know you have given your votes to make me the chief minister of Karnataka. But what to do? I had to bow my head to words of high command. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge advised to me to step back,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

In portfolio allocation,Shivakumar has got the all-important Major and Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Shivakumar, who hails from the neighbouring Ramanagara district, has been allocated the Bengaluru City Development department despite five MLAs from the city being ministers in the Cabinet. The portfolio is important keeping in mind the upcoming BBMP polls.

Earlier last month on a question on discussions over a change in CM after the 2024 Parliamentary polls and whether Shivakumar will be given a chance, Karnataka Minister MB Patil said, “If such things were there, our AICC General Secretary would have told you, when he did the press conference. He said there is no such thing.”

Later Patil sought to clarify that his statement before the media on May 22 was a reiteration of what AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal had told the press, soon after announcing the names of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to the two top posts on May 18.

“When asked about power sharing, he (Venugopal) had said there is no power sharing. Power sharing is with the people… I have said what Venugopal had said,” he told reporters here.

On Patil’s statement, Shivakumar said: “Let any one say anything they want. The AICC General Secretary is there, the Chief Minister is there and the AICC President (Mallikarjun Kharge) is there…”

However, his brother Suresh openly expressed displeasure over Patil’s statement.

“Siddaramaiah is the chief minister, if you want more information and reply to M B Patil’s statement, you can meet our AICC General Secretary Surjewala (Randeep Singh Surjewala) and gather information. I can also sharply say things, but let me not. I can respond to M B Patil’s statement, tell M B Patil — let that not happen,” he told reporters.

The opposition party also said that looking at all the developments so far, there are no signs or guarantee that this government will be stable, despite getting majority. Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member house,

The government came to existence on Saturday, with eight cabinet Ministers along with CM and the deputy CM taking oath. Allocation of portfolios to the ministers is yet to happen.

Also, plans are on to expand the cabinet in the days to come, and there are many aspirants for the ministerial berths.

*With agency inputs

Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 11:02 PM IST