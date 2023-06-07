How did Lebanon end up with two rival time zones?

What’s the time in Lebanon? Until March 29th the answer will largely depend on your religion. On March 26th the country would normally have set its clocks forward to daylight saving time (DST), as is the custom on the final Sunday of March. But at the last minute the government delayed the change. State institutions stayed on winter time, while church organisations and some schools and news outlets jumped an hour ahead. The result was a calendar nightmare. On March 27th Najib Mikati, the caretaker prime minister, said that, following a cabinet vote, clocks would move forward after all, albeit three days late. Why did Lebanon end up so confused about the time of day?