India prioritising longer-range nuclear weapons that can reach China; Pakistan remains primary focus: Report

The world’s nine nuclear-armed nations, in a continuing global trend, have made significant strides in modernising their nuclear arsenals, with some deploying new nuclear-capable weapon systems. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel are all actively involved in this race for nuclear supremacy.

The total global inventory of warheads reached an estimated 12,512 in January 2023, with approximately 9,576 warheads stockpiled for potential use, according to the latest data by The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Among these, around 3,844 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft. Notably, Russia and the United States possess nearly 90% of all nuclear weapons, with their respective nuclear arsenals appearing to remain relatively stable in 2022.

India and Pakistan have been actively pursuing the development of new nuclear weapons. While Pakistan remains the primary focus of India’s nuclear deterrent, there is evidence of India’s growing emphasis on longer-range weapons that can potentially reach targets in China, the SIPRI report added. This escalation in nuclear capabilities between the two South Asian powers demands close scrutiny.

China’s nuclear arsenal, however, witnessed an increase from 350 warheads in January 2022 to 410 in January 2023. Experts anticipate this number will continue to grow, potentially allowing China to match the intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities of either the United States or Russia by the end of the decade.

SIPRI’s Hans M. Kristensen has highlighted China’s significant expansion, raising questions about its declared goal of maintaining minimum nuclear forces for national security. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has not reportedly increased its nuclear weapon arsenal in 2022, but future projections suggest a growth in its warhead stockpile due to the government’s decision to raise the limit from 225 to 260 warheads.

France, on the other hand, has been actively involved in programs to develop a third-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), a new air-launched cruise missile, and the refurbishment and upgrade of existing systems.

While these developments showcase the advancements made by nuclear-armed nations, concerns persist regarding transparency and the overall impact on global security. As these powers strive for technological superiority, the world watches closely, emphasising the need for continued discussions and efforts towards nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.

The race for nuclear supremacy remains a critical issue on the global stage, and experts emphasise the importance of open dialogue and cooperation to ensure the safety and stability of our world.

Meanwhile, North Korea, known for its pursuit of military nuclear programs, has made its intentions clear by prioritising its nuclear capabilities as a central element of its national security strategy. Although the country refrained from conducting nuclear test explosions in 2022, it carried out more than 90 missile tests.

Some of these missiles, including newly developed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), are suspected to have the capability of carrying nuclear warheads. Experts estimate that North Korea now possesses around 30 warheads, a significant increase from previous estimates.

Israel, a nation that officially neither confirms nor denies its possession of nuclear weapons, is believed to be engaged in modernising its nuclear arsenal, as per the report. While details surrounding Israel’s activities remain shrouded in secrecy, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, recognising the potential impact it could have on the delicate regional dynamics.

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 12:07 PM IST

