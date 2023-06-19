India, US close to settling seven trade issues out of court

India and the US are in advanced talks for an out-of-court settlement to resolve seven trade disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO), and headway is expected soon, said a person aware of the development.

This development coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crucial three-day state visit to the US from 21 June, during which various strategic issues are expected to be discussed.

“There are seven disputes between India and the US at the WTO. Talks for an out-of-court settlement are at an advanced stage. So, after we reach an agreement, we could approach the dispute settlement panel and mutually agree to take back the cases. For instance, the US may agree to take back three cases against India and India would do the same,” said the person on condition of anonymity.

The settlement talks assume significance as they also include the dispute over a steep 25% tariff on Indian steel and 10% tariff on aluminium exports imposed by former US President Donald Trump in 2018, sparking trade tensions between the two countries.

Another dispute between the two nations was over India’s export subsidy programmes, such as Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), Export Oriented Units Scheme, and sector-specific schemes, including Electronics Hardware Technology Park Scheme, Special Economic Zones, and Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme.

The US, in its complaint, alleged that these “apparent export subsidies” offer financial benefits to Indian exporters, allowing them to sell goods cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturers, in violation of WTO norms that bar subsidies that distort global trade.

An out-of-court settlement is being discussed as WTO’s top court, the Dispute Settlement Body, remains dysfunctional because the US is blocking the appointment of judges. According to WTO, the US has systemic concerns about the appeals court.

“The US said it believes that WTO members must undertake fundamental reform if the dispute settlement system is to remain viable and credible. The US said the dispute settlement system can and should better support WTO’s negotiating and monitoring functions, adding that it looked forward to further discussions with members on these important issues,” reads a summary of the issue on WTO website.

Ties between the US and India are on an upswing amid a shifting geopolitical landscape. Both nations share a growing unease over China’s expanding military prowess and aggressive conduct in the Indo-Pacific region. Beyond security concerns and shared democratic values, the two countries are also actively diversifying their economic relationship to cut reliance on China and mitigate supply-chain risks.

Both countries are also engaging through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) to build supply-chain resilience among reliable partners.

Mint has reported that the US would help India develop standards for goods and services and train workers in sectors of strategic interest, such as semiconductor manufacturing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US will start on 21 June in New York, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, according to the ministry of external affairs.

Queries sent to the ministry of commerce, ministry of external affairs, Prime Minister’s Office, and the US embassy in India remained unanswered.

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 12:19 AM IST