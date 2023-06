The Congress government in Karnataka has restarted Indira Canteen across the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his first press conference after winning the election earlier this month, said he will revive the neglected Indira Canteens. He promised to restart the canteens within a month.

The canteen provides food to the poor and marginalised at subsidised rates. It serves breakfast for ₹5 while lunch and dinner is served for a mere ₹10.

The Congress party during its election campaign in Karnataka last month had promised to bring back the canteen if they were voted back in power. The canteen was started in the previous Congress government in the state but stopped after BJP regained power.

During Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the state, he met a few food delivery employees who requested him to restart the canteen as inflation was hurting their pockets.

Gandhi promised them to restart the canteen.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has created a breakfast, lunch and dinner menus focusing on nutrition and quantity. The body said menu at the Indira Canteeen will be changed daily and Upma, Kesari Bath, Bisibele Bath, Pongal and Idlis among other items will be served for breakfast, The Indian Express reported.

While the tendering process will be launched soon, 163 out of 175 Indira Canteens were already operational.

The Congress party won a landslide victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, winning 135 seats and securing a simple majority in the 224-member house. The BJP, which was in power in the state for the last five years, was reduced to 66 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.

The Congress’s victory was attributed to a number of factors, including the party’s strong performance in the southern and central parts of the state, its focus on development issues, and the unpopularity of the BJP government.

Updated: 27 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST