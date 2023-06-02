‘IUML, not Jinnah’s Muslim League’: Congress slams BJP’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘secular party’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in the United States called the Indian Union Muslim League a ‘secular’ party inviting the scorn of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members, and inciting a spat between rivals Congress and the saffron party. Congress took to historical precedents and fact check to hit back at BJP in their criticism of the former MP of Wayanad and his remarks.
