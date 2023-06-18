Jaishankar opens up on Indian Commission in London violence, ‘got under my skin when I saw…’

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his displeasure over the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission in London, stating that he is deeply bothered when India is not respected.

While speaking on a podcast, The Ranveer Show, he said, “I had actually landed from a plane, when I saw this man climbing up the Indian High Commission in London and was trying to pull down the flag… It got under my skin.”

“When people try to score points… personal points I just shrug it. When ‘I’ gets pushed, and that I is not me, but ‘India’… That sense that you are not given respect and people are condescending, some times ambush you…,” Jaishankar added.

Earlier, Jaishankar stated that India rejects different security standards and accused the UK of failing to provide adequate security for Indian diplomats in missions located in their country.

“On the flag and the security of the high commission, in this particular case in the UK – whenever any country sends an embassy anywhere abroad, it is the obligation of the receiving country to provide security for a diplomat to do his work. It is the obligation of the receiving country to ensure the embassy or the high commission or the consulate and their premises are respected. These obligations were not met,” Jaishankar said at an event organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Incidentally, Avtar Singh, alleged chief of the designated terror group Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Khanda and orchestrator of violence at the Indian High Commission, reportedly died on June 15 at Sandwell Hospital in Birmingham. The Sikh Federation UK, a prominent Sikh organization, stated that Singh was terminally ill with blood cancer and had been on life support.

