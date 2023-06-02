Karnataka Cabinet: Few portfolios reallocated, Priyank Kharge, M B Patil given additional charge, check updated list

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will once again be in-charge of IT & BT department in the State, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday affecting a minor re-allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet.
