Kejriwal moves Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM’s degree

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached Gujarat High Court seeking a review of its recent order setting aside the Central Information Commission’s directive to the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree to the AAP national convener.
