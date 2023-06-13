‘Kuch gaane baja lein Sidhu Moosewala ke?’: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘truck trip’, this time in US | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a ‘truck trip’ again, this time in the United States. Taking to Twitter the former MP of Wayanad, Kerala, shared snippets from a video blog that was shot on his ‘truck trip’.

Interesting anecdotes, and a common love for slain rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s songs ensued the trip of the Congress leader in US.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi‘s journey in the truck during his recent visit to the United States came days after he took a truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems of truck drivers.

Gaining rising popularity for his humble interactions with the commoners of India, Rahul Gandhi also connected with the Indian origin truck drivers in the US. The Congress leader stayed true to his image which gained momentum from his significant Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi adhered to journey of listening to people in India as well as overseas, the Congress leader went on a 190-km “American Truck Yatra” from Washington DC to New York with driver Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill and his companion Ranjeet Singh Banipal, a journey that ended with a scrumptious breakfast at an eatery, according to a release issued by the party.

It was highlighted during the truck ride that while truck drivers here at home struggle to make ends meet with meagre wages and a record price rise, their American counterparts receive dignity for their labour with decent wages. “Kitna Kama Lete ho? (How much do you earn?’ the Congress leader was heard asking the truck driver in US.

During his about the rising prices of commodities, inflation and politics in India, Rahul Gandhi noted that no religion teaches one to spread hate.

Much like his truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh, a candid heart-to-heart conversation centred around the everyday lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in America was the highlight of the journey, the release said.

During the ride, Gandhi noted that the trucks in the US are designed keeping in mind the safety and comfort of the driver, which is not the case in India. The truck driver also noted ‘hum truck walon k karan hi manufacturers ka kaam chalta hain’ (It is because of us truckers that the work of the manufacturers is done.), weighing in on the need for need to look after the well beings of truck drivers, even in India.

“There are a lot of lessons we can draw from the American truck industry to plan a new vision for the truck industry here in India. Indian truck drivers are the lifeline of our logistics and deserve a life of dignity too,” the statement said.

They are at the forefront of ‘Bharat Jodo’, literally, and their progress is bound to have a positive cascading effect on the entire economy of India, it added.

Gandhi travelled from Delhi to Chandigarh in a truck Last month. In visuals and videos, the former Congress chief was seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver, and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 04:54 PM IST