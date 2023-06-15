Learn from BJP: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra takes a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Naroottam Mishra took a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the alleged salary delay of government employees in Himachal Pradesh.

Mishra highlighted the apparent contradiction between Gandhi’s recent praise for Congress-ruled states and the reported salary payment issues in Himachal Pradesh. He criticised the Congress government’s alleged mismanagement and drew comparisons with the efficient governance under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi had recently commended the governance of Congress-led states during her visit to Madhya Pradesh. He suggested that Gandhi should also take note of the Congress government’s alleged failure to timely pay salaries to its employees in Himachal Pradesh, describing it as a case of mismanagement.

“Congress should watch and learn management from BJP government,” Mishra said.

Mishra further drew attention to the financial challenges encountered during Digvijaya Singh’s tenure and accused the Congress party of making deceptive pledges in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Drawing attention to the proficient governance overseen by Chief Minister Chouhan, Mishra asserted that the Madhya Pradesh government, under his leadership, exemplifies effective administration.

Mishra emphasised the government’s commitment to assisting women, implementing the Ladli Laxmi scheme, supporting farmers, and catering to the welfare of all residents. Additionally, he highlighted the absence of any financial overdraft concerns within the state’s governance.

Mishra urged the Congress party to observe and acquire valuable management insights from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s approach.

“Management is what is done by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

Priyanka Gandhi had previously addressed a rally in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where she mentioned the fulfilment of promises made by the Congress party in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Mishra’s remarks were in response to Gandhi’s claims of substantial work and development accomplished by the Congress government during its time in power in Madhya Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 15 Jun 2023, 06:40 AM IST