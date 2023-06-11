Leave polarisation to BJP: DK Shivakumar on controversy around RSS founder Hedgewar’s chapter being removed

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought to distance the party from the controversy surrounding the removal of certain chapters on RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar from the class 10 textbook.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)