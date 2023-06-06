Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kumaraswamy with BJP or Opposition?JD(S) leader said, ‘priority is…’

Amid the call for ‘opposition unity’ ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2023, JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda said they are yet to decide on this. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said currently, the priority is to develop the party on their own.
