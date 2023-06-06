Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kumaraswamy with BJP or Opposition?JD(S) leader said, ‘priority is…’

Amid the call for ‘opposition unity’ ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2023, JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda said they are yet to decide on this. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said currently, the priority is to develop the party on their own.

We’ve not taken any discussion. First of all, we want to strengthen the party for the local body elections: Devegowda told ANI when asked about Opposition parties coming together for 2024 polls.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy when asked about whether JDS is going with BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls said, “Our priority is to develop our party on our own. Let us see.”

If national parties think they have already finished JD(S) then they are in fool’s paradise. We will organise our party. I know what will be the performance of Congress govt. I know how they will go with good governance, Kumaraswamy said.

To forge unity among opposition ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JD(U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has taken a lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left.

Nitish Kumar has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi chief minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP’s Sharad Pawar.

Opposition unity is a complicated topic: Rahul Gandhi

During his US trip, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was vocal about his opinion on the unity of the Opposition and stated that it is ‘pretty well united’. He, however, added that it is a complicated topic

He said that ‘lot of good work is happening’ but he pointed out that it is a ‘complicated discussion’

“I think it’s getting more and more united. We’re having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening, ” Gandhi said.

“It’s a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we have competing also with (other) Opposition (parties). So, it’s a little bit of give and take as required. But I’m confident that that will happen,” he said.

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 01:54 PM IST