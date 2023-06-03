Menu
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Opposition schedules meet on 12 June as PM Modi meets CMs of BJP-ruled states

The Opposition parties in India have scheduled a meet in Bihar’s capital city Patna on 12 June to discuss strategies ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, at least 18 opposition party leaders are expected to attend this conclave.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has volunteered to be the interlocutor for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) versus Opposition endeavor the political parties will undertake ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, decided the meet and venue for the opposition party meet.

CM Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, visited several opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in his pilgrimage to consolidate opposition power to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nitish Kumar had also met Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Odisha chief Minsiter Naveen Patnaik, who later refused to be part of the Opposition party alliance and said that they would ‘go solo’ in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

PM Modi holds discussions on 2024 Lok Sabha elections in meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states

The development comes as 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi.

There will also be a discussion with all the Chief Ministers regarding the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura CM Manik Saha were present at the meeting on Sunday.

The BJP meeting comes after PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

This is a breaking story. Please refresh for further inputs

Updated: 28 May 2023, 07:31 PM IST





