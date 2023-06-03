Lok Sabha polls 2024: Opposition schedules meet on 12 June as PM Modi meets CMs of BJP-ruled states

The Opposition parties in India have scheduled a meet in Bihar’s capital city Patna on 12 June to discuss strategies ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, at least 18 opposition party leaders are expected to attend this conclave.
