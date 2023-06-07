‘Looking at rear mirror only to avoid…,’ VP Jagdeep Dhankhar takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rear-view mirror’ comments, stating that those attempting to undermine India’s institutions should be observed by reflecting on the past.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)