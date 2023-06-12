Menu
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis dismisses allegation of lathicharge on devotees, terms it ‘minor fight’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra has denied allegations by the opposition that Pune police had lathi-charged the Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) while adding that a ‘minor fight’ had broken out. Opposition parties had alleged that there was a lathicharge on the devotees and demanded strict action.

A scuffle broke out between warkaris and police during a religious procession in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday. The incident took place when the warkaris tried to enter the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city.

“We learned from last year’s stampede-like situation at the same place (Alandi) and tried giving a few number of the entry pass to various groups. It was decided to issue 75 passes to each group that participates in the pilgrimage,” Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

Fadnavis added that around 400-500 youths decided to not follow the restricted entry system and insisted on participating in the pilgrimage and broke the barricades. The Home Minister added that police tried to stop the devotees which led to some police personnel getting injured in the process. 

Fadnavis also urged the opposition parties to not indulge on politics on this issue, he said, “I also appeal to some political parties not to indulge in politics. The safety and security of the warkari community and of the people are important. Police have been instructed to find some solution,”

Opposition parties including the Congress and the NCP had called for the resignation of Fadnavis and the setting up of a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Responding to the criticism from the opposition parties, Fadnavis said, “We were not in the government last year when a stampede had taken place. We did not indulge in politics, but learned from that incident and tried to make things better. I pity the politicians who try to politicise the issue.”

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 11:01 AM IST



