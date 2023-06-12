Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis dismisses allegation of lathicharge on devotees, terms it ‘minor fight’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra has denied allegations by the opposition that Pune police had lathi-charged the Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) while adding that a ‘minor fight’ had broken out. Opposition parties had alleged that there was a lathicharge on the devotees and demanded strict action.
