Maharashtra: Opposition demands Devendra Fandavis’ resignation as pilgrims lathicharged

An argument broke out between warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) and police during a religious procession in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday, a senior officer said, adding that there was no lathi charge by the cops, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)