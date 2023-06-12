Maharashtra: Opposition demands Devendra Fandavis’ resignation as pilgrims lathicharged

An argument broke out between warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) and police during a religious procession in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday, a senior officer said, adding that there was no lathi charge by the cops, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

However, opposition parties claimed that police lathi-charged warkaris and demanded a high-level probe and strict action. NCP demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis if he cannot handle the law and order situation.

“I condemn the (state) government for the incident of lathi-charge on warkaris. This has never happened in so many years. The pilgrimage (to Pandharpur) has been a tradition for the past few centuries. The administration’s mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration. It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action,” NCP working president Supriya Sule said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against the guilty. He said police officials involved in lathicharge should be suspended.

Maharashtra opposition leader Ajit Pawar claimed that the lathicharge incident was painful.

“Such an incident never happened in the history of Pandharpur wari (pilgrimage). This incident could have been avoided by proper planning but it didn’t happen. Prima facie, the mismanagement has led to this incident. I condemn the lathicharge by police and the government in strong words,” he tweeted.

The incident took place when devotees were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur, PTI reported.

Vinay Kumar Choubey, Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad informed that police had made elaborate arrangements and held meetings with temple trustees to prevent any untoward incident.

While the police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time, a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple, he said.

“There was an altercation when police tried to stop them,” Choubey said but refuted allegations that police lathi-charged warkaris.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 06:29 AM IST