Mamata Banerjee making black money white through Odisha train accident victims: BJP says ‘Source of ₹2000 notes…’

BJP on Tuesday accused Trinmool Congress (TMC) of providing monetary compensation to families of Odisha train accident victims in ₹2,000 currency notes, which have been withdrawn as per the recent RBI announcement. BPJ West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar said the initiative is applauded but further questioned ‘what is the source of ₹2,000 currency notes’
