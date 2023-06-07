Mamata Banerjee making black money white through Odisha train accident victims: BJP says ‘Source of ₹2000 notes…’

BJP on Tuesday accused Trinmool Congress (TMC) of providing monetary compensation to families of Odisha train accident victims in ₹2,000 currency notes, which have been withdrawn as per the recent RBI announcement. BPJ West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar said the initiative is applauded but further questioned ‘what is the source of ₹2,000 currency notes’

Majumdar posted a video on Twitter that shows a family from Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district holding cash bundles of ₹2,000 notes

On the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, a minister of the state is giving financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the families of the victims on behalf of the Trinamool Party. I applaud you. But in this context I am also asking this question, what is the source of the bundle of 2000 rupees in 2000 rupee notes? he said in the tweet.

Presently, the supply of Rs.2000 notes in the market is low and the process of exchanging them through banks is underway. In this situation, the problem of poor families is not increased by giving ₹2000 notes? Second, it is not a grassroots method of making black money white? he added

বর্তমানে 2000 টাকার নোট বাজারে জোগান কম এবং তা ব্যাঙ্কের মাধ্যমে পরিবর্তন করার পদ্ধতি চলছে। এই পরিস্থিতিতে অসহায় পরিবারগুলোকে 2000 টাকার নোট প্রদান করে তাদের সমস্যা কি বৃদ্ধি করা হলো না? দ্বিতীয়ত, এটা কালো টাকা সাদা করার তৃণমূলী পদ্ধতি নয় কি? — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) June 6, 2023

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that ₹2,000 notes would be withdrawn from circulation, but they would remain legal tender. The public can deposit or exchange these notes at banks until September 30, 2023.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier announced that the Bengal government will provide ₹5 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the accident.

“An amount of ₹1 lakh has been announced for the injured and ₹50,000 each will be given to the victims of the state,” she said.

On June 2, near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, an accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train occurred around 7 pm. The incident took place approximately 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 10:01 AM IST