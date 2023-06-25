‘Manipur is burning, take responsibility…,’ AAP MP Raghav Chadha stern reply to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public rally in Punjab’s capital on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, on 24 June, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for failing to maintain law and order. Singh said, “The Punjab government failed to maintain law and order. Taking the initiative to manage the law and order is the prime task of the government but this government failed,” highlighting that the responsibility of managing law and order lies with the government and expressed disappointment in the Punjab government’s performance.