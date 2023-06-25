Menu
‘Manipur is burning, take responsibility…,’ AAP MP Raghav Chadha stern reply to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public rally in Punjab’s capital on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, on 24 June, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for failing to maintain law and order. Singh said, “The Punjab government failed to maintain law and order. Taking the initiative to manage the law and order is the prime task of the government but this government failed,” highlighting that the responsibility of managing law and order lies with the government and expressed disappointment in the Punjab government’s performance.

He contrasted this with the previous government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, which had worked in collaboration with the central government to strengthen law and order in the state.Singh said, “When Captain Amarinder Singh was the Chief Minister, the Central and the state government together were working on strengthening the state’s law and order. But the AAP government in Punjab is neither strengthening the law and order nor cooperating with us”.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha take on Rajnath Singh

AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed disagreement with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statements about the law and order situation in Punjab. Chadha said that the information received by Singh is incorrect, as under the AAP-led government, headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the law and order situation in Punjab has significantly improved and is much better compared to the previous few decades.

Chadha further emphasised that instead of focusing on Punjab, Rajnath Singh should prioritise addressing the critical situation in Manipur, where there are reports of widespread unrest, displacement of thousands of people, and loss of life. Chadha urged the Defence Minister to take responsibility for the situation in Manipur before commenting on other states.

The public campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on the completion of 9 years of their government aims to engage with the public and present a report card of the party’s achievements over the past 9 years.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

