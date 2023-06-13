Menu
Manipur violence news: Amid Kuki protest, Meitei too refuses to join peace talk

Manipur’s ethnic violence may have died down, from the extremities the state incurred in May 2023, however, dissention between the Meitei and Kuki in Manipur still burns among the communities. The state and Centre’s bolstered effort for peace talks have fallen through as unhappy community members of Meitei, and Kuki have refrained from joining. 

The Kuki community were the first to register their dissatisfaction with the functioning of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Several Kuki organisations raised objections to the inclusion of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the 51-member panel headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The apex body of Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) in a statement said its president has been included in the list of members “without prior and proper consultation and information”.

Soon after major Meitei civil society groups, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), has vehemently rejected the appointment of its convenor, Jeetendra Ningomba, as a member. 

The Meitei group has denied being part of the peace committee, saying peace cannot be achieved without withdrawing Suspension of Operations (SOO) with insurgents, and issues of “narco-terrorism” and illegal immigration are effectively addressed.

The State Level Peace Committee, formed on 10 June, is headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey and consists of 51 key stakeholders such as Chief Minister N Biren Singh, MPs, ministers, MLAs, and others.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

 

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 05:35 PM IST



