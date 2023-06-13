Manipur violence news: Amid Kuki protest, Meitei too refuses to join peace talk

Manipur’s ethnic violence may have died down, from the extremities the state incurred in May 2023, however, dissention between the Meitei and Kuki in Manipur still burns among the communities. The state and Centre’s bolstered effort for peace talks have fallen through as unhappy community members of Meitei, and Kuki have refrained from joining.
