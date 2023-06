The meeting was manifested by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when he went on his pilgrimage tour across the country meeting opposition party leaders and asking them to join the opposition meet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to arrive in Patna to attend the opposition party meeting tomorrow.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav today. According to reports, on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Mamata Banerjee are set to arrive in Patna.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has already reached Patna. Notably, Mufti headed a coalition government with the BJP before differences with the ally led her to resign after which the Jammu and Kashmir remained under President’s rule until the abrogation of Article 370 and its split into two Union territories.

Here’s everything you need to know before the key meet on Friday

Opposition meet 2023: Participants

The expected participants of the 2023 Opposition meet includes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, and Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will skip the opposition leaders’ huddle in Patna on Friday due to a family programme but expressed hope the meeting will be an “important milestone in the path of opposition unity”, reported ANI.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao refused to join the opposition party meet.

Opposition meet 2023: Poster war erupts in Patna

Bihar’s capital city Patna was decked with posters from opposition parties welcoming the ministers. Posters welcoming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi put up outside the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) office in Bihar’s Patna.

#WATCH | Posters welcoming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi put up outside the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) office in Bihar’s Patna Both the leaders are scheduled to arrive in Patna to attend the opposition party meeting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VYb6mA1Ju7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Poster war erupted in Patna between opposition parties and the BJP that has been mocking the key opposition meeting slated to take place tomorrow.

VIDEO | Poster war erupts in Patna between opposition parties and the BJP that has been mocking the key opposition meeting slated to take place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GFl0iYsRKZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party in Bihar on Thursday dubbed a poster in Patna calling Arvind Kejriwal “would be prime minister” and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “confidant of Narendra Modi”, as a “disgusting conspiracy against opposition unity”.

The poster, which has been put on a prominent road crossing in the city, is signed by one Vikas Kumar Jyoti, who, the party claimed, was not associated with the AAP.

Besides calling Kejriwal “bhaavi Pradhan Mantri”, the poster says Kumar, who is convening the opposition meeting scheduled here on Friday, was a “khasam khas of Narendra Modi” in whom the people had “neither faith nor hope (na asha na vishwas hai)”.

Opposition meet 2023: Preparations

According to a report by India Today, the opposition leaders will stay in the State Guest House and all arrangements for their stay have been made. According to the Bihar minister, the meeting of the opposition leaders is scheduled to take place in the Chief Minister’s residence.

Opposition meet 2023: Who said what

Opposition

The Trinamool Congress said that they Friday’s opposition meeting in Bihar’s Patna as a “good beginning” ahead of the 2024 general elections and emphasised the significance of anti-BJP parties uniting against “undemocratic and authoritarian policies”.

The ruling party in West Bengal also said that it would be “unfortunate” for the country if the opposition parties were unable to come together against the “misrule” of the central government.

“In the next few days, a number of (opposition) meetings will be held and the CMP is very clear that everybody needs to come on board for ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’,” says CPM leader Fuad Halim.

BJP

“They (opposition parties) all are like extinguished lamps”, says BJP leader Nawal Kishore Yadav.

“Alliance (of opposition parties) will face the same consequences it faced earlier. Double-engine govt (of BJP) won’t let anyone enter into UP,” says BJP MP SP Singh Baghel.

“Opposition parties are meeting again but they won’t be able to stop Narendra Modi from becoming the prime minister for the third time. We’ll win more than 350 seats (in Lok Sabha polls),” says UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 22 Jun 2023, 02:59 PM IST