Modi driving a car looking at rear-view mirror, that’s why…: Rahul Gandhi in US

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi during his US visit. He also argued PM Modi, BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking into the future and can only talk about the past.
