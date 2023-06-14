‘Modi ji can come, Nadda ji is coming here anyway, but…’: Congress swipe at BJP ahead of MP Assembly election

Political heat soars in Madhya Pradesh as every reported incident takes on a partisan political colour ahead of the yet another crucial Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. From Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) expecting a clear win, to Congress citing a Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) survey that shows Congress is mot likely to win, the heat on this elections is high.

On Tuesday, former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav addressed a press conference and said, “Modi ji can come. His senior, if any, can come. Nadda ji is coming here anyway. Modi’s father can also come here if he wants, we have no objection. But there is wind of favour for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, for change – we can see this clearly.”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country on 27 June from Bhopal. According to a state BJP leader 2,500 leaders from various states will attend this event.

Earlier stepping up ante in the brewing political tension ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress had shared a detailed post in which the grand old party claimed that the grand old party is going to win the upcoming Madhya Pradesh election 2023. The post referred to several surveys one of them allegedly conducted by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). According to Congress, all the surveys projected its victory in the state.

They cited an RSS survey in January 2023, which allegedly showed BJP is going to lose with bagging 103 seats.

Meanwhile, stepping up their opposition of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and raised questions over the fire incident that broke out at Satpura Bhawan in the state capital on Monday evening.

“This is another example of corruption. Whether the fire broke out or it was set, it is the biggest question? So far it has been said that 12000 files have been burnt in the incident, but don’t know how many files would have been burnt in it. This is a matter of huge corruption and it should be thoroughly investigated. The inquiry should be conducted by an independent agency in the matter,” Nath said.

former Pradesh Congress Committee President (PCC) Chief Arun Yadav also tweeted on Monday, “Today, when Priyanka Gandhi attacked regarding the scams while addressing in Jabalpur, a huge fire broke out in the Satpura Bhawan in which important files were burnt to ashes.”

“Whether it is a conspiracy to burn the documents of scams on the pretext of fire? This fire incident is indicating a change in Madhya Pradesh,” he further wrote on Twitter.

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 06:22 PM IST