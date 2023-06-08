Mumbai murder: NCP, BJP political mudslinging takes lead amid growing women’s safety concern

The gruesome murder of a 32 year old woman, allegedly by her 56 year old live-in partner in Mira Road, Mumbai, has reminded the nation of the horror that unleashed in the Shradhdha Walkar-Aftab Poonawalla case, wherein the former was murdered, chopped up by her live-in partner.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)