Mumbai murder: NCP, BJP political mudslinging takes lead amid growing women’s safety concern

The gruesome murder of a 32 year old woman, allegedly by her 56 year old live-in partner in Mira Road, Mumbai, has reminded the nation of the horror that unleashed in the Shradhdha Walkar-Aftab Poonawalla case, wherein the former was murdered, chopped up by her live-in partner.

Heinous crimes of this nature has come to the forefront more than usual after the Shardhdha Walkar-Aftab Poonawalla case was reported. While this instill more fear and questions safety of a woman in ‘secure spaces’ with their own partner, politicians have jumped to point out the lacunae in the ruling dispensation of the government, as is akin to partisan politics in Indian democracy.

Mud-slinging and opposition blaming between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra BJP women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh took centre stage amid the horrifying details of the Mira Road, Mumbai murder reports.

What is the Mira Road, Mumbai murder case?

A 32-year old Saraswati Vaidya was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner 56-year old Manoj Sane few days ago. The ‘recluse’ couple had been living in the Mira Road apartment for the past three years.

The murder was brought to the limelight after neighbours reported foul smell to Mumbai Police.

According to preliminary investigation, Sane chopped up and boiled Vaidya’s body parts in a pressure cooker and later put those parts into plastic bags to dispose them of. About 12-13 pieces were recovered from the site.

What NCP MP Supriya Sule said?

NCP MP Supriya Sule took a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis over the gruesome incident. Notably, Fadnavis holds the state home ministry portfolio.

Sule took to microblogging site Twitter and said “State Home Minister needs to pay serious attention to his account. Investigating agencies should try to prosecute the accused in this case in fast track court and give him death sentence.” She tagged Fadnavis in the post.

मुंबई येथील मीरा रोड परिसरात राहणाऱ्या एका व्यक्तीने आपल्या लिव्ह इन् पार्टनरची हत्या केली. नंतर तिच्या मृतदेहाचे तुकडे कुकरमध्ये शिजवून व मिक्सरमध्ये बारीक करुन त्याची विल्हेवाट लावण्याचा प्रयत्न केला. ही घटना अतिशय भीषण, अमानुष आणि संतापजनक आहे. गुन्हेगारांना या राज्यात… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 8, 2023

Earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter and said, “Just another day in Mumbai MMR for a woman. The unconstitutional government is continuing to shame the state,” Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted reacting to the video of the cops recovering the woman’s body parts kept in plastics.

The unconstitutional government is continuing to shame the state. https://t.co/BYL5PG08Zv — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 8, 2023

BJP leader retorts with ‘Muslim boy kidnapping’ jibe

BJP leader Chitra Wagh quickly reacted to Sule’s Twitter post and brought about an earlier incident

Chitra Kishor Wagh slammed Supriya Sule and said a chameleon would be ashamed to see her changing colours. “Fadnavis is capable enough to take action in the Mira Road case. But you did not feel like speaking out when a minor girl at Manchar in Pune district was kidnapped by a Muslim boy, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, and was not found for two-and-a-half years. Had the MVA government intervened, then Shraddha Walkar would not have been cut into pieces,” she said.

Chitra Wagh referred to the Shraddha Walkar murder case and said that had the Maha Vikas Aghadi government paid attention to Shraddha Walkar’s complaint against Aftab Poonawalla, she would not have had the same fate. Chitra also cited another incident of a Muslim youth abducting a minor girl in Pune’s Manchar.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in Delhi last year. After killing her, Aaftab chopped her body parts and disposed them of over a period of time long before the murder was reported. Before shifting to Delhi, Shraddha and Aaftab used to stay in Mumbai and Shraddha had registered a complaint against Aaftab with the Mumbai Police and later withdrew it.

