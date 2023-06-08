‘Need Aurangzeb to win elections?’ Sanjay Raut taunts CM Shinde over Kolhapur clashes

As tension simmers in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut attacked the state government saying, ‘Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections?’
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)