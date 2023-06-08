Menu
‘Need Aurangzeb to win elections?’ Sanjay Raut taunts CM Shinde over Kolhapur clashes

As tension simmers in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut attacked the state government saying, ‘Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections?’

“…As per my knowledge, people of Kolhapur were not involved in this clash. People from outside Kolhapur were brought in to disturb the situation…Why is this happening again and again ever since your govt came to power? You speak of Hindutva. Is your Hindutva so weak that it gets threatened when someone puts up someone’s photo?…Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections? Bajrang Bali didn’t help you in Karnataka. So, you need Aurangzeb in Maharashtra…,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the government to find the reason behind the Kolhapur violence.

“Today, there is a curfew-like situation in Kolhapur. The incidents to disturb law and order happen intentionally. Previously, some violent riots took place disturbing the law and order. It is the responsibility of the CM and police to investigate the reason behind the clashes. There are rumours that the incidents are happening, keeping elections in mind. The government should keep a firm stand on knowing the reason behind the clashes,” Pawar said while talking to the reporters.

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday after a violent clash broke out between two groups. The clashes broke out as a result of a ‘WhatsApp status’ put up by three youngsters yesterday.

The situation is gradually returning to normal: Police on Kolhapur clashes

Meanwhile, a senior police official informed on Thursday that the situation is gradually returning to normal. At least 36 people have so far been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, he said.

Members from various organisations and communities pledged to maintain peace in the city, he said. “Precautionary measures have been taken, with police deployment in sensitive areas of the city and district along with the ongoing patrolling,” he said.

“The situation is gradually returning to normal. Shops in the main market area have started reopening.”

He said three cases have been registered in connection with the riots that took place on Wednesday. So far, 36 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, the official said.

Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 01:16 PM IST





