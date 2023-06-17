Nehru Memorial renaming row: Congress vs BJP slugfest over name change

The politics over the renaming Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in Delhi as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society is exacerbating. The leaders of both Congress and BJP are accusing each other of politicizing the issue. On one hand, Congress is claiming that the move depicts the dictatorial attitude of the Central Government, while the BJP is taking a jibe at Congress’ inability to accept that there are leaders beyond “one dynasty.”

The Ministry of Culture announced on Friday to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in Delhi as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society. The decision to change the name of the memorial was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who also serves as the Vice-President of the society.

Nehru Memorial row: Congress vs BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Central Government for changing the name of the memorial and said the move displays the “cheap mentality and dictatorial attitude” of the BJP and RSS.

BJP President JP Nadda responded to the allegations leveled by Mallikarjun Kharge. “Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realize this,” Nadda tweeted.

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh said the government is showing a “petty” mindset before the country.

“They think that removing the name of Jawaharlal Nehru from the board will diminish his personality. People of the country consider Nehru ji as the architect of modern India. I would like to remind Modi ji about a statement by Vajpayee ji – ‘chhote mann se koi bada nahi ban payega’. You are displaying your petty mindset before the country. You will remove Pandit Nehru’s name from the board but how will you remove him from the hearts of the people?”

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that earlier the memorial was only focused on Jawaharlal Nehru, but now contributions of all Prime Ministers are shown.

“Congress did not showcase his (Jawaharlal Nehru) contributions properly in the museum. I visited the museum and some of his documents, and chairs were kept but now it is very well displayed. Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru but now the contributions of all PMs have been shown and hence name can’t be only on the name of Jawaharlal Nehru,” BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Attempt to “destroy history”

Various other political leaders also reacted to the controversy with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claiming that this is an attempt to “destroy history.”

“I agree that the contribution of other PMs should be shown. A section can be made where contributions of other PMs can be displayed but there is no need to change the museum’s name,” Sanjay Raut said.

“Pandit Nehru’s name could have been retained in the Prime Minister Museum. Pandit Nehru was our first Prime Minister and he had a great contribution. They are trying to destroy history that’s all,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and son of former prime minister Inder Kumar Gujral said that the controversy is “needless.”

“Controversy over the renaming ( of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library) is needless. When the work of 15 Prime Ministers is being recognized there and the museum is for all 15, how can it be named after Jawaharlal Nehru now?” he told the news agency ANI.



Updated: 17 Jun 2023, 10:25 PM IST