Nehru Memorial renaming row: Congress vs BJP slugfest over name change

The politics over the renaming Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in Delhi as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society is exacerbating. The leaders of both Congress and BJP are accusing each other of politicizing the issue. On one hand, Congress is claiming that the move depicts the dictatorial attitude of the Central Government, while the BJP is taking a jibe at Congress’ inability to accept that there are leaders beyond “one dynasty.”
