The Congress alleged on Saturday that Nehru Park in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh has been named after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son. The Congress has also alleged that another park in the state has been named after Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s younger son. In response to the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has countered, stating that the party should not object if the locals have named these parks out of their genuine affection.

Congress has noted that it was a tradition to name these parks and other public places after personalities who have made contributions to the country and asked what contributions have Kartikeya and Kunal made to the society.

Former minister and Congress leader Ajay Singh alleged, “The name of Nehru Park (named after Jawaharlal Nehru) has been changed after Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan while another park is named after younger son Kunal.”

“It has been a tradition to name public parks, corners, roads and buildings after the personalities who contributed to the society and the country. Shivraj ji should tell what is the contribution of Kartikeya and Kunal. Where Kartikeya stands in front of Jawaharlal Nehru, who contributed immensely to the country’s independence and to building a new India?” Ajay Singh asked.

When asked about Ajay Singh’s allegations, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi countered, saying many public places across the country have been named after members of a single family

“Ajay Singh is watching everything from Congress’ perspective. So, he sees Nehru, Firoz Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi everywhere and the Congress believes that everything should be named after them. What is the objection if local people named these parks in their town out of their love?” he asked.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the famous Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, triggering sharp reactions from Congress and the Opposition.

Updated: 17 Jun 2023, 10:00 PM IST