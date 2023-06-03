New Parliament: Pawar says worried after seeing inauguration, asks if event was for limited people

On the inauguration of the new Parliament building with havan and multi-faith prayers, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that he was worried after seeing the inauguration event and asked that if the event was for limited people only.

“I saw the event in the morning. I am happy I didn’t go there. I am worried after seeing whatever happened there. Are we taking the country backwards? Was this event for limited people only,” said Pawar in Pune.

Pawar’s statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

NCP chief said that whatever happened is the exact reverse of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s concept of society.

“What is happening there is exactly the reverse of what Pt Nehru who had a concept to make a society based on modern science. It’s the government’s responsibility to invite president and vice president. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was present, but vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, the head of Rajya Sabha, wasn’t there. Therefore the whole event looks like it was for a limited people …,” he said.

People have a special connection with the old Parliament and nothing was discussed about the new Parliament with the Opposition, said Pawar.

NCP leader Supriya Sule called the inauguration as an “incomplete event”.

“To open a new Parliament building without Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country,” Sule said.

Earlier in the day, Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the “Sengol” in the Lok Sabha chamber.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 28 May 2023, 08:00 PM IST