New Parliament: Pawar says worried after seeing inauguration, asks if event was for limited people

On the inauguration of the new Parliament building with havan and multi-faith prayers, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that he was worried after seeing the inauguration event and asked that if the event was for limited people only.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)