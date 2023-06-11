Nitish Kumar not contender for PM post, aim is BJP-free country: JD(U) chief

Putting the rumours about Nitish Kumar’s alleged aspirations to be the prime minister at rest, Janata Dal (United) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh has said that the Bihar chief minister is “not” a contender for the top post. Lalan Singh also said Nitish Kumar has stepped up to build a Bharatiya Janata Party-free country.
