The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said that it may think of forming an alliance Bhartiya Janata Party( BJP ) for the next year Lok Sabha polls. SAD spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said,”We can’t go with Congress because of Operation Blue Star. If BJP comes to this conclusion that partners should be given due respect then nothing is impossible in politics,” says Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Shiromani Akali Dal on 2024 polls.”

The SAD broke off ties with the BJP over the now-repealed farm laws in 2020. It had been part of the National Democratic Alliance since 1997, having stitched up a pre-poll alliance with the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab that year.

Earlier in April,BJP’s state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said that there is no possibility of the BJP entering into an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal again and it will contest all elections in Punjab on its own.

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 03:01 PM IST