NSUI protests against inclusion of course on Savarkar in Delhi University syllabus

A protest was organised by the NSUI activists on Wednesday outside Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh’s office over the recent changes in the BA (Political Science) syllabus, which includes the inclusion of a course on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)