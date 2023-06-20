Odisha Power Outage: ‘Don’t pay pending electricity bills until…’, Cong’s appeal to people

Odisha has been witnessing frequent power outages over the past few days. The state Congress called upon people not to pay pending electricity bills till they get an uninterrupted power supply, according to a report published by PTI.

When party workers staged a protest and gheraoed GRIDCO on Monday, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnayak gave a call to people for not paying pending bills till a proper power supply.

The protesters held banners and raised ‘anti-government’ slogans at the GRIDCO office. They also attempted to barge into the premises by breaking the barricades. However, police personnel controlled the situation.

Speaking to media persons, Pattnayak said that the state government ₹5,000 crore to the distribution company for infrastructure development, but now the Energy minister is saying that the power outage is due to poor infrastructure.

“Around ₹20,000 crore was earmarked for electricity infrastructure development. Where is the remaining ₹15,000 crore? People were suffering for no fault of theirs. We appeal to people not to pay pending electricity dues till they get uninterrupted power,” he said.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray also alleged that the people in the state were suffering while Odisha supplies coal to other states, as per PTI reports.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also gheraoed the Tata Power” >Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) office in Dhenkanal on Monday while protesting the power outage in the district.

The protestors threatened to call Dhenkanal bandh if TPCODL fails to address the power outage in the district. Later on, the protest was called off after the TPCODL executive engineer assured of an uninterrupted power supply.

BJP activists also staged a demonstration before the Tata Power office in Balasore’s Soro protesting the power outage in the area.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 10:12 AM IST