Odisha train accident is Mamata Banerjee’s conspiracy, says BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari: ‘Why is she panicking over…’

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was responsible for a train accident in Odisha , where approximately 275 people lost their lives. The tragic incident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train colliding on separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on June 2.

“This incident (Odisha train accident) is TMC’s conspiracy. They are behind the incident,” Adhikari alleged.

“Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation?” he said.

Adhikari referred to a purported audio clip of a conversation between two railway officials that was posted by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Twitter on Sunday.

He further said, “These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked. This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn’t come, I will go to court.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Railway Board’s move to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Odisha train accident inquiry, stating that it was an attempt to suppress the truth, emphasizing the need for transparency at this time.

“I also gave Gyaneshwari Express case to CBI but no result came. 12 years over but we see no result. CBI handles criminal and accident cases. The Railway Safety Commission is there,” she further remarked.

Banerjee visited the accident site in Balasore on Saturday to take stock of rescue operations and questioned why the Centre’s ‘Kavach’ system was missing from the track of the collision.

“Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to Railway’s safety commission and they investigate and give a report. There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened. The dead can’t be brought back but now our work is rescue operation and restoration of normalcy,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said on Saturday.said while addressing the reporters in Balasore in the presence of the Union Railway minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 09:50 AM IST