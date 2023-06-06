Odisha train accident is Mamata Banerjee’s conspiracy, says BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari: ‘Why is she panicking over…’

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was responsible for a train accident in Odisha, where approximately 275 people lost their lives. The tragic incident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train colliding on separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on June 2.
