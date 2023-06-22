Opposition meet: ‘Many leaders more experienced than PM Modi’, says Bihar Deputy CM

A mega meeting of key Opposition parties is all set to take place tomorrow, June 23, in Bihar’s capital city Patna. The meeting will focus on the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of the crucial meeting tomorrow, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, “There are many leaders who’re much more experienced than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everybody will put forward their opinion in the meeting.”

On Wednesday, the minister said that the Lok Sabha elections next year will be fought on issues of the people, not in the name of PM Modi.

“Everyone is clear that the meeting (on Friday) will set the tone for a change at the hustings in the days ahead. A change is the need of the hour as people’s issues need to be brought to the fore. The next general elections should be fought on issues affecting the people,” he added.

Several prominent opposition leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will attend the opposition meeting, to be convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

