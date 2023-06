Ahead of the Opposition meeting in Patna today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the fight is against BJP and all parties will unanimously decide on the strategy.

Kharge, who left for Patna earlier in the morning, said, “We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP govt… We will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre’s ordinance) before the Parliament session.”

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has also left for the meet, he said, “We are meeting to discuss some important issues of the country and decide the future course of action. Manipur issue will also be discussed, he says”

Updated: 23 Jun 2023, 09:14 AM IST