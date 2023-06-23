Opposition meet today: Rahul Gandhi says ‘will defeat BJP together with love and unity’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , who is in Patna to attend the opposition meet said that they are working together to defeat BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Adressing the meet, Gandhi said, “BJP is working to spread hate, violence and break the country. We are working to spread love and unite. Opposition parties have come here today and together we will defeat BJP.”

Gandhi on Friday received a warm welcome from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar upon arrival in the state capital for a crucial opposition meeting.

Gandhi, who is in Bihar for the first time after the state assembly polls of 2020, was accompanied by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal.

Kumar, accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, drove to the Jayprakash Narayan airport, half-a-kilometer from his residence, to receive the visitors.

The airport premises has been, since morning, chock-a-block with Congress workers and supporters, eager to catch a glimpse of Gandhi, the response of whose ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has infused the cadre with fresh vigour.

Upon landing in the city, Gandhi drove to Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Congress headquarters, to address party workers before attending the opposition meet.

The nearly three kilometers long route was dotted with banners inscribed with the slogan ‘muhabbat ki dukaan’ which became popular during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in which Gandhi had asserted that the Congress stood for inclusive politics, in contrast with alleged divisiveness of BJP.

The city has been teeming with political bigwigs, pouring in from all parts of the country, who are expected to chalk out a joint strategy for taking on the formidable BJP in next Lok Sabha elections.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived early in the morning.

Many other leaders like Mehbooba Mufti, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and MK Stalin have been camping in the city since Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 23 Jun 2023, 11:30 AM IST