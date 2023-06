Ahead of the Friday’s meeting of opposition parties in Patna, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo, on Thursday said that opposition parties will fight like a family and take on the BJP “one to one”.

“I cannot say what will happen at tomorrow’s meeting. But I am certain we are all here to fight the BJP together, like a family, one to one,” she said.

On Thursday, Mamata met with RJD president Lalu Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna.

“I have great respect for Lalu-ji. The poor man was sent to jail and had to spend a lot of time in the hospital,” said Mamata .

The TMC supremo said she was happy to meet Prasad.

“He looks strong enough to take on the BJP,” said the West Bengal CM who drove straight to meet the RJD leaders upon setting foot in Patna.

She was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP, and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 22 Jun 2023, 06:59 PM IST