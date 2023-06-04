Menu
Opposition’s Patna meet postponed after request from Congress, DMK

NEW DELHI : After a request from Congress and DMK a meeting of opposition political parties, which was scheduled to be held on June 12 in Patna, has been postponed, said a report by PTI on Sunday.

The meeting was postponed due to unavailability of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently in the US, and some other key opposition figures.

There is a view that deliberations be held at a later date so that they could also attend the event.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin were also finding it difficult to attend the meeting on June 12 due to prior commitments, said the PTI report quoting sources.

To forge unity among opposition ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JD(U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has taken a lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left.

Nitish Kumar has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi chief minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP’s Sharad Pawar.

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 01:18 AM IST



