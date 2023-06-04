Opposition’s Patna meet postponed after request from Congress, DMK

NEW DELHI : After a request from Congress and DMK a meeting of opposition political parties, which was scheduled to be held on June 12 in Patna, has been postponed, said a report by PTI on Sunday.
