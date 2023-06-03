Ordinance row: Delhi, Punjab Congress asks Mallikarjun Kharge not to support CM Kejriwal, calls AAP ‘B-team of BJP’

Congress leaders from Punjab and Delhi met All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Mallikarjun Kharge in his Delhi residence on Monday and suggested the High Command not to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the AAP versus Centre Ordinance row.
