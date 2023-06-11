Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan booked in 140th case, says ‘US led conspiracy targeting me’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the political parties and those in power in the Asian nation influenced the United States to turn against him. In a jaw-dropper interview with news media outlet Newsweek, Khan accused the US of exercising double standards, while defending his own non-aligned policy in international affairs.
