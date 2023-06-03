Menu
Piyush Goyal tears up at Mint Public Policy Summit talking about girl child | Watch

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday talked about the Indian Government’s initiatives around child and women empowerment at the Mint Public Policy Summit on 26 May.

During his speech the union minister was seen tearing up while talking about women and child empowerment in India. He was heard saying the ‘women present at the summit ‘come from a section of the society where they would not know the pain of a child having to drop out, especially a girl child only because there was no toilet.’

The union minister chocked and teared up while talking about girl child in especially rural sections of the society who had to give up education because there was no proper sanitary arrangement like toilets or availability of sanitary napkins.

See the video here

Goyal further said, “It is only a leader (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), who comes from a humble background, who has seen poverty from close quarter, who can understand the difficulty of a girl child”. 

The union minister further harped on the ‘very first’ policy imbibed by the Narendra Modi-led India government- a separate toilet for girls and women in every educational institution of the country. 

Minister Goyal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly ridiculed for talking about establishing toilets on the red carpet for 15 August Independence day celebrations. 

The minister further claimed that the PM Modi government had made efforts to make ‘50 crore sanitary napkins available at Re1 per pack, so that the annual expenditure for a woman or a girl needing the sanitary napkin does not cross $1 annually’. 

Goyal stressed on the fact the the present government made sure that a woman or a girl is not deprived of a basic amenity like sanitary napkin. 

The union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday had said that India has emerged from the shadows of the past and is being looked upon as a bright spot by the world.

Goyal said that it is incumbent to educate and enlighten the population as the demographic dividend with its technological and managerial talent is a treasure for the country.

 

Updated: 26 May 2023, 08:03 PM IST



