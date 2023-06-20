PM Modi in New York: Indian diaspora welcomes PM with ‘Modi, Modi’ chants | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York in USA where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi will thereafter travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

Praise for PM Modi flew thick and fast as an enthusiastic group of Indian Americans heartily raised slogans in support of the prime minister amid tightened security measures outside the hotel he will stay tonight.

PM Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday, is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Kirby said it is a big week at the White House as the President and First Lady welcome the Prime Minister of India for an official state visit and dinner.

Kirby said India and the US are “increasingly partners of first resort” in the Indo-Pacific.

He said that PM Modi and US President Joe Biden will discuss ways to further enhance educational exchanges and people-to-people ties as well as work together to tackle common challenges.

“This is a big week here at the White House as the President and First Lady welcome the Prime Minister of India for an official state visit and dinner. It’s only the third such state dinner and visit of this administration. This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” Kirby said.

“The visit will strengthen our two countries shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space. The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties as well as our work together to confront common challenges, from climate change to workforce development and health security. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies and as key net security partners in the Indo-Pacific, the US and India are increasingly partners of first resort as a combined force for global good,” he added.

Terming India a “critical strategic partner” for the US in the coming decades, he said that India’s growing commitment to playing a more engaged international role in the Indo-Pacific, Quad demonstrates a new and growing readiness to join the US to protect and advance a shared vision of free, open and rules-based order.

*With agency inputs

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 11:14 PM IST