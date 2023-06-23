PM Modi to come back with 300 seats: Amit Shah challenges the opposition

Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (opposition) want to challenge PM Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that in 2024 PM Modi will become PM by winning more than 300 seats, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah
